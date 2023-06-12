J-Hope pens emotional letter regarding his absence on BTS’ debut anniversary: I want to comfort your hearts

The handwritten letter that J-Hope sent to ARMYs was made public by BTS on June 12 and read, "A letter from Hobi to ARMY. I earnestly thank you and love you as in every case regardless of what day it is." "To ARMYs, you’re doing well, right??" J-Hope asked. "Concerning me, I'm as of now adjusting to military life and feeling a little anxious." He claimed that it feels like he is sending a scheduled message to the fans. Even with the brief letter, he wanted to console the fans on this special day. He was curious about how the fans were feeling right now. He said that despite the fact that he will miss spending this 613, which is their 10th debut anniversary, with the members, he urged them to treasure the memories they have made together. That is the way they can take advantage of their 613 together!

BTS’ FESTA 2023:

In the meantime, BTS will celebrate their tenth anniversary by holding 2023 BTS FESTA. In recognition of this, the single Take Two was delivered. The single has already topped a number of Spotify and iTunes charts. The song talks about their stories, successes and failures over the previous decade, as well as their promise to the ARMYs regarding their future together after they all meet in 2025. The emotional single is all about these feelings that made the fans tear up as well.

J-Hope’s activities:

On the Street, which J-Hope gave to BTS fans before enlisting in the military, recently crossed 100 million Spotify streams. These records show his uncommon fame. J-Hope wrote and composed the fan song On the Street, and when hip-hop legend J. Cole appeared in it, it became even more popular, hip-hop fans also came across J-Hope because of J.Cole. The song quickly rose to the top of several charts, including the R&B/Hip-Hop Song Sales Chart, the Rap Digital Song Sales Chart, and the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at number one. In the meantime, J-Hope is employed by the military as an assistant instructor at the Recruit Training Center of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon-do. His discharge date is anticipated to be October 17, 2024.

