J-Hope releases Jack In The Box HOPE Edition, BTS members RM, SUGA, Jimin unpack album; Watch

J-Hope's HOPE edition of Jack In The Box was released on August 18. The physical copy of the BTS member's solo album was made available and fans cannot seem to hold back their excitement. Jack In The Box was all over the internet as fans showered immense love and support on the singer's debut solo album. While the singer is fulfilling his national duties in the military, BTS members RM, SUGA, and Jimin showed their support to their friend by unpacking the album. From live versions of songs to different package styles and three title songs, let's find out what's new in this edition of the album.

J-Hope's Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition) is out

On July 17, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the new edition of J-Hope's solo album Jack In The Box will be available for all the fans along with the most awaited physical copies. The BTS member was the first K-pop artist to headline one of the major music festivals in the world Lollapalooza in July 2022. From thrilling performances to surprising audience reactions, this moment became one of the most memorable experiences for the artist and the fans. To commemorate his first solo debut anniversary, the Arson singer decided to surprise fans with physical copies including Lollapalooza versions of three songs Equal Sign, STOP, and the title Future. It also includes instrumental versions of Arson and MORE, the other two title tracks. Fans have been celebrating this moment by trending hashtags like #JITBHOPEeditionParty as they stream the songs on the album.

Advertisement

RM, SUGA, and Jimin unpacked Jack In The Box (HOPE Edition)

J-Hope is currently serving in the military so BTS members RM, SUGA, and Jimin showed their love for J-Hope's solo album Jack In The Box by unboxing it. On August 18, BTS' YouTube channel dropped videos of them reacting to the album. As RM opened the physical copy he found the lyrics book and revealed his favorite song to be = (Equal Sign). While reading out the lines that described the album he added, " J-Hope congratulations! I will keep on supporting the next steps of your career as well. I will do my best". Meanwhile, SUGA, showed off the poster and complimented the singer for his looks and Jimin asked fans to give lots of love and support to his album.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope’s Jack In The Box HOPE Edition gets new concept teaser; Fans excited about What’s In The Box