J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G rises on global music charts after BTS 2021 Muster concert

The zestful song was performed by all the seven members at the concert. Read on to know about it.

J-Hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ featuring Becky G has resurfaced and taken leaps on music charts across the world after it was performed by BTS at their recent So Woo Zoo concert. The two-day muster concert involved them performing various songs at the Olympic Stadium while the fans were present via large display screens. The song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ was performed by all the seven members of the group on the second day which instantly trended on twitter and shocked fans all over the world.

Chicken Noodle Soup is originally by an American DJ named Webstar which featured rapper Young B and the Voice of Harlem. J-Hope enjoyed the original song a lot because he used to listen to it when he first began learning dance. The remake song samples the original one and features Becky G, an American singer, as it conveys the message of being proud of one’s identity and paying respect to their roots. The song has three languages, Korean, Spanish and English. When it was released in 2019, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ instantly gained worldwide popularity as it ranked #82 on the UK Official Singles Chart, #81 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #55 on the Canadian Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at number 1 on the US Billboard World Digital Songs.

Following the astonishing performance, the song rose up by 46 positions on Spotify and ranked #46 on the US iTunes Music Video Chart. In Chile, it ranked at #1 in the iTune Single chart while it also re-entered Japanese iTunes chart at the 110th rank. The beloved energetic song has been a mood booster for people. It has constantly been appreciated by fans as it has received more than 98 million streams on Spotify and garnered around 262 million views on Youtube.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How much do you love this song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×