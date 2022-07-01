J-Hope’s MORE: BTS’ RM, Jessi & more shower support for new single from ‘Jack In The Box’

On July 1, BTS’ J-Hope released his pre-release single ‘MORE’ from his upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’. Along with the dark track, J-Hope also released a music video to go along with ‘MORE’. Upon the song’s release, J-Hope was immediately showered with love and support for his new release by multiple famous names in the industry, starting off with his fellow BTS member, RM.

RM first took to J-Hope’s Instagram’s comment section, dropping fire emojis under a post announcing the release. Following this, RM also took to his Instagram story to leave a screenshot showing him streaming ‘MORE’. While resharing the story, J-Hope added a few mysterious emojis, leaving fans guessing as to what more is cooking.

Check out J-Hope’s reshared story, below:

Along with RM, rapper Jessi also took to social media to share her support, uploading a screenshot of her listening to J-Hope’s new single to her Instagram story. Jessi has often spoken about her appreciation for BTS, and has also worked with them previously for an advertisement.

Model, beauty and fashion blogger, and television personality Irene Kim also uploaded a screenshot of her listening to ‘MORE’, writing ‘MAJOR’ as she shared it to her Instagram story.

Popular rapper and producer Shin Dong Hyuk, also known as Supreme Boi, also joined in with his support. For the unversed, Supreme Boi has previously featured on BTS’ 2014 track ‘BTS Cypher Pt.3: Killer’ from their album ‘Dark & Wild’, and has also worked on a number of BTS songs as a composer.

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ is scheduled to drop on July 15 at 9:30 am IST. Following this, J-Hope will be performing at this year’s Lollapalooza on July 31, making him the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. festival.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule