J-Hope shares handwritten letter for fans to celebrate 'BTS ARMY Day'

BTS member J-Hope penned a heartwarming letter for all the fans in the world on July 9. This special handwritten letter is to celebrate BTS ARMY's birthday as the name ARMY which is the abbreviation of 'Adorable Representatives MC for Youth' was given on July 9 in 2013. J-Hope expressed his emotions in the most honest way possible, in the letter to the ARMYs posted by BIGHIT MUSIC.

J-hope's Letter

"ARMY Happy Birthday!!

If Hobi (J-Hope) misses this day, he will be upset. Have you had your food? Today is the day when I miss you all more than usual... Because it is your day...!! I understood that the things that I grew close to are very precious and important to me but today is a day when those feelings have grown even bigger. In the process of becoming an even more mature adult, I guess it's part where I am naturally feeling a growing pain. The center of that is you and today is your day!! Today I want to express the gratitude that I have in my heart for you with the strength that I had I felt for the very first time. Thank you very much, Thank You!!

Today certainly and unchangingly I love you... "

Fans' Reaction to J-Hope's Letter

J-Hope is the most expressive member of BTS, he never misses to celebrate any milestone with his beloved fans. The singer has always been supportive of his fellow members' solo projects and has cheered them on with much enthusiasm. When J-Hope got enlisted for his military services, fans were worried he might not be as active as before due to his commitments.

However, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a letter J-Hope has written for BTS fans on their birthday without failing. Many fans shed tears because they dearly miss their sunshine aka J-Hope on this special day. Fans noticed every small detail from the post shared by the agency in which J-Hope has written multiple hashtags to title his letter which basically translates to Hobi's letter, Letter Hobi Would Send To ARMY, Letter Coming From the Hope Country, Hobi's Heart.

