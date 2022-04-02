J-Hope stuns in airport pics on his way to join BTS’ members in Las Vegas

On March 28, BTS’ RM, SUGA, Jimin, Jin and V left for the United States to first attend and perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 4, followed by four sold-out nights of their ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' concert at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16. At the time, it was revealed BTS’ youngest member Jungkook had already left a day prior, in order to check on the progress of their performance at the Grammys.

BTS’ J-Hope, however, had unfortunately been unable to join the rest of the members as had been previously scheduled, due have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. Earlier today, on April 2, J-Hope made his way to the airport, post completing his quarantine period, on his way to join the rest of BTS in Las Vegas. BTS’ fashion king, J-Hope is known for his unique and impeccable dressing sense, leading to fans eagerly anticipating his airport look for the day.

And sure enough, J-Hope did not disappoint! Dressed in a colourful Louis Vuitton open sweater and an LV bag to boot, the brand’s ambassador was a sight to behold. J-Hope completed his outfit with a black beanie and classy shades complimenting his stylish black overalls. Check out the photos, below:

Shortly after, J-Hope took to his Instagram account to offer us a more detailed look at his airport outfit:

J-Hope also shared a sweet selfie on Weverse and captioned it as, “I’ll go and come back safely”.

Wishing J-Hope a safe flight, and good luck to BTS for their upcoming Grammy Awards performance and 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' shows!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS at ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic'; Backstage pic with Jimin, SUGA, RM, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak inside