'J-Hope you're an amateur': Jin 'scolds' fellow BTS member while filming complex dance challenge 1 day after military discharge; WATCH

Do you remember Jin once said that he would kidnap fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope after his military discharge? Well, seems like he successfully did. Just after a day of returning home, the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper had to film a dance challenge with the eldest BTS member for Running Wild, the title track of his first solo album Happy. However, it appeared too complex to J-Hope and Jin hilariously scolded him calling him an amateur.

On November 20, the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel released a new behind-the-scenes video for Jin’s title track Running Wild dance challenge with J-Hope.

The video was shot just after a day of the rapper’s military discharge so it took him some time to adjust to filming a dance challenge. Nevertheless, he showed why he is called the dance machine of BTS.

However, at the beginning of filming it, he made a few mistakes, sometimes doing his steps wrong or unable to hold his laughter. He got scolded by his Jin hyung who hilariously commented, “J-hope you are an amateur. Is it because you took a two-year break,” indicating his military enlistment.

“I’m still not used to this without music,” J-hope pointed out that they had to film the dance challenge without the song Running Wild actually playing in the background. However, as he made more mistakes, Jin hilariously asked, “Do you want to take private lessons from me today?”

Advertisement

The filming of this challenge was very chaotic but nonetheless filled with the two BTS members’ never-ending energy.

Watch the clip here:

Running Wild is the title track for Jin’s first solo album Happy which was released on November 15. Fans were excited for it as not only it was his first solo album but also his first proper release since The Astronaut. The singer didn’t disappoint and showed a completely diverse side of his musical brilliance.

On the other hand, J-Hope was discharged from the military on October 17. He is also keeping himself busy with various solo activities including the first pitch throw at the Korean Series Baseball Game in Gwangju and an upcoming radio show appearance.

ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon get lead role offers in new rom-com Impudent Love; Report