J-Hope's Lollapalooza performance is not the first time a BTS member will headline a music festival

Earlier today, BTS’ J-Hope was announced as a headlining artist for this year’s Lollapalooza Chicago, on July 31 (Central Time). The organisers of the event announced the same by stating, “His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

J-Hope too, expressed his feelings about the upcoming performance, writing on his Instagram, “This is going to be my first performance at @lollapalooza It's a thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history! I'm gonna give you guys a great show. Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!”

While expressing excitement and anticipation for J-Hope’s upcoming history-making hour-long set at Lollapalooza, ARMYs started reminiscing on Twitter about another time when a BTS member had headlined a music festival. In 2015, BTS’ leader RM was a headlining artist at ‘ALL FORCE ONE’, a hip hop music festival. Since he had the opportunity to bring out a guest performer, RM surprised everyone by bringing his fellow BTS rap-line members, SUGA and J-Hope.

Prior to the ‘ALL FORCE ONE’ concert in 2015, the three rap-line members recorded a VLive video, talking about the performance. RM shared, “Honestly, they’re busy and tired but Yoongi hyung [SUGA] and Hobi [J-Hope] came to help me. You don’t know how thankful I am, really, I’m deeply grateful from the bottom of my heart right now.”

SUGA continued, “It’s his [RM’s] first [solo] stage so…it’s really great that we can help him out,” with J-Hope adding, “Right now, the audience doesn’t know that we’re coming out.”

Meanwhile, BTS has also previously headlined Japan’s Summer Sonic festival (also in 2015), leaving an iconic and memorable performance in their wake. With today’s announcement about J-Hope’s headlining performance at Lollapalooza Chicago 2022, ARMYs were quick to wonder whether the BTS member will also be bringing surprise guests.

