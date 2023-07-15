J-Hope’s solo debut Jack In The Box turns 1: Idol shares stories on Instagram to express emotions

BTS holds an extraordinary place in the hearts of their passionate fanbase, known as the ARMY, and over the past decade, the love and support for the Korean Boy band have only grown stronger. Recently, BTS celebrated their remarkable 10th anniversary on June 13th, surrounded by their loyal fans, and the festivities and excitement continue to resonate even after the momentous occasion. And today it is J-Hope’s turn. His debut album Jack In The Box finally completed one year and here is how he shared the news.

J-Hope’s Instagram stories

J-Hope posted a story on Instagram announcing that his solo debut has completed one year. Ever since his update fans have taken to social media to flood the internet with love and supportive comments. J-Hope boasts an enormous global fandom, so it comes as no surprise that fans flocked to social media to support their favorite idol. The positive reviews and enthusiastic responses from viewers strongly indicate that J-Hope is more than happy to receive a loyal fanbase like this.

About J-Hope

Jung Ho Seok, more commonly known as J-Hope, joined BTS as the third member after RM and Suga during his trainee days. As a part of the band, J-Hope worked on four solo songs, including Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Mama, Trivia: Just Dance, and Outro: Ego. After a hiatus, he released his highly anticipated debut solo album, titled Jack In The Box, on July 15, 2022.

Furthermore, J-Hope became the second member of the popular K-pop group to fulfill his mandatory military service. J-Hope also has a documentary ‘J-hope in THE BOX’ that offers an opportunity to delve deeper into J-Hope's personal and artistic growth, allowing fans to further appreciate his talent and dedication. It further provides an excellent opportunity for fans to reconnect with the artist following his break, and based on the reviews, it seems that everyone is enjoying the documentary thus far.

