Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar as a magician, lover boy & footballer is here to steal your ‘raaton ki neend’

Jitendra Kumar has become one of the most popular names in the OTT world. Be it Panchayat or Kota Factory, he has never failed to win the hearts of his fans. In fact, the actor has even made an entry into Bollywood alongside Aayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan. Well, now the actor is all set to cast his magic spell once again with his web show ‘Jaadugar’. The teaser of which was released recently and the first glimpse of the actor got everyone quite excited.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jitendra Kumar released the trailer of Jaadugar. Sharing this video, he wrote, “Main Meenu .. Raaton ki neendein Cheenu… Trailer is here .. Streaming from 15th July on Netflix..” In the trailer, we can see Jitendra as a lover boy, magician and footballer. As per Netflix India, Jaadugar's film synopsis reads, "A small-town magician with zero interest in football must lead his local team to the finals of a tournament if he wishes to marry the love of his life."

Click HERE to check out Jaadugar’s trailer:

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar has been riding high on the success of various shows. The actor was recently seen in season 2 of Panchayat which made a great return and impressed the audience. He was also seen Kota Factory Season 2 which has a massive fan following.

With Jaadugar, the actor seems to be experimenting with new territory. Apart from Jitendra Kumar, Jaadugar also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Jaadugar: Jitendra Kumar all set to cast his magic spell in Netflix India's quirky new drama; WATCH