Jaani Dushman to Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: 10 B’Wood films that are so bad, they're actually good

Some films are appreciated in the times they were made, although, they might be considered average in retrospect. A few films are way ahead of their times, which might find their niche audience a few years down the line. Some films are for all ages, and stand the test of time perfectly, still few other films are just, plain bad. However, there are a few gems which are not only bad, in fact, they are so bad, they are actually hilarious and amusing to watch.

A quote by Roger Ebert reads, “No good movie is too long and no bad movie is short enough.” Well, the good thing is that weekends are all about taking some time off from the hustle and bustle of the past week. As Friday is here, you can pick one, or a few of these bad ‘good’ films on a streaming platform, as you chill with your loved ones, or alone. We can’t promise you will love these films, but we can assure you some laughter, some amusement, some gasps, and of course, some second-hand embarrassment and cringe-fest.

Hrithik Roshan, after all these years, is not too excited about his over-energetic, high-pitched performance in the 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Or, take, for instance, the 2002 film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, starring the who’s who of Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi, Armaan Kohli, Monisha Koraila, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajat Bedi. From terrible acting, a poor storyline, to plain bad use of computer graphics, this film has it all.

Take a look at these 10 films that are so bad, they are actually good.

1. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (Zee5)

2. Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (Amazon Prime Video)

3. Taarzan: The Wonder Car (Disney+ Hotstar)

4. Karzzzz (Disney+ Hotstar)

5. Mission Istanbul: Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hain (Disney+ Hotstar)

6. Vivah (Zee5)

7. Ajnabee (Disney+ Hotstar)

8. Boom (Netflix)

9. Suryavanshi (Disney+ Hotstar)

10. Isi Life Mein (Zee5)

