‘Jack In The Box’ Visual Teaser: BTS’ J-Hope presents an eerie premise for latest release; Album out July 15

BTS’ J-Hope is set to release his first official album on July 15, named ‘Jack In The Box’. The rapper and dancer, as well as a fabulous singer from South Korean superstars BTS, has always been a bright source of light to his members and fans but has planned to take the darker road this time.

Teasing his upcoming album’s theme, he has released his first visual teaser. It begins with a moving box in a black and white background as a peculiar music plays over. It reminds us of a music box often loaded with a key. The hand lever can be seen moving on its own and soon a doll pops right out of it. With a smile on a black face, it’s depictive of the onset of emotions for this album. Drawings and emotive pictures can be seen on the box. The caption on the post reads, “j-hope 'Hope In The Box' Visual Teaser

Only one thing was left in the box. It was "Hope"

Check out the post below.

Titled ‘Jack In The Box’, the album combines his two personalities. Hope and darkness find their place in this visual teaser for J-Hope.

The album has been anticipated by many, as J-Hope dropped the first single for the album, named ‘MORE’ on July 1. An old school hip-hop track, ‘MORE’ was adored by many as the first peep into the upcoming release was met with a welcoming response from fans and critics who appreciated the new look.

Are you excited for the release of ‘Jack In The Box’?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope and Lizzo are each other’s ‘BFF’ and ‘HOPE’ as the latter supports the release of ‘MORE’