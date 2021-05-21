Jackson announces Team WANG X RYCE Entertainment; On his way to ‘MAKE HISTORY AGAIN’ on a global scale

GOT7’s Jackson took to his social media to announce a recent strategic merger of his company TEAM WANG with RYCE Entertainment. Read on to know what this collaboration means.

The ones who know Jackson Wang, know how the GOT7 member keeps on climbing the ladder and upping himself every week. The 27-year-old is many things at once - a singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, dancer, designer, entrepreneur, founder and many other things. He founded his record label ‘TEAM WANG’ in 2017 and later established a design label with the same name, TEAM WANG Design.

Today, on May 21, Jackson took to his Instagram to share an exciting news. He posted pictures of a brand new complex and its aesthetic, elegant infrastructure design and hinted that TEAM WANG is taking the next step forward in going global. He captioned it with - ‘LET’S MAKE HISTORY AGAIN’. The account of TEAM WANG posted the same images, and also announced in detail about the merger. RYCE Entertainment and TEAM WANG’s partnership will now include production, distribution, publishing and artist management, along with providing multi-dimensional activities and support to their roster of artists - all of this, on a global scale.

Check out the images of the RYCE Entertainment X TEAM WANG headquarters below:

However, fans are left wondering what RYCE Entertainment actually is as there’s just one post on their official Instagram account and three tweets on their official Twitter account. Well, RYCE Entertainment is going to be a subsidiary (a partnership) of TEAM WANG, just like Sublime Artist Agency, and will focus not just on Jackson but on others artists and their music distribution, management and other things, in order to provide them the things they need to be a global artist.

What do you think about Jackson establishing another company? What are your predictions of the TEAM WANG X RYCE Entertainment future projects? Share them with us below!

