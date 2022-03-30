Jackson Wang announces solo comeback with fiery single ‘Blow’; Teaser released

Isn’t this what we all have been waiting for? More music is on the way from the GOT7 boys and honestly we could not have been any happier for all that awaits us! Just recently GOT7’s youngest member Yugyeom announced his upcoming digital single ‘Take You Down’ releasing on March 31.

Following this, GOT7 member Jackson has also dropped a bomb on the fans by announcing new music releasing on the same day. Jackson Wang’s ‘Blow’ will be released on March 31 and is available to pre save now. He announced the same by posting about it on his social media with the caption, “My sh*t begins now.”

The artist has also hashtagged MAGIC MAN and changed the bio for his social media accounts, making fans believe that a physical album with the same name is in the works. The album is expected to be in English as Jackson Wang also removed the Chinese lettering from his bio.

The music video preludes a heavily musical return with a semi-circle clock’s hand moving over the numbers 1 to 10. With each passing digit, a new sound clip is played over the overall suspenseful vibe. As it hits the last number, the elevator dings and we are met with the glorious frame of Jackson Wang staring ahead intently.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s BamBam confirms Jackson’s location: Ahgases collectively agree that a group comeback is nearing release