Jackson Wang arrives in India: GOT7 member steps into Mumbai with a namaste amid excitement for show

GOT7’s Jackson is getting all the love from India as he arrived in style. In the wee hours of January 29, just ahead of his first show in Mumbai, the star took to the Mumbai airport. Dressed casually in a black T-shirt, black loose pants and a beanie, covering his face with a mask and glasses, Jackson Wang was escorted safely in the presence of his dear fans.

Fans of GOT7, known as Ahgase and fans of Jackson Wang , known as Jackys, were in attendance on his welcoming visit at the airport. They cheered for him and shared their support with big banners and calls for controlled excitement to ensure that his first visit would be as smooth and as heartwarming as possible. Calling him the ‘MAGICMAN’, based off of his latest album release. He met the fans loudly celebrating his arrival with a namaste as he bowed down and waved at them.

Jackson Wang is set to perform his first-ever show in Mumbai at Lollapalooza India 2023 on the same day and is expecting the attendance of thousands who have been awaiting his debut India appearance. Ahead of his show, the singer shared his excitement on his social media and thanked the fans for waiting for him.

About Jackson Wang

Former professional fencer, Jackson Wang hailing from Hong Kong joined JYP Entertainment and went on to debut with the boy group GOT7. He has since departed from the agency, setting up his own label and fashion house under the name Team Wang and continues to excel across mediums and channels, expanding his fame globally. He is fresh off of his fashion show visit during Paris Fashion week where he made his first appearance as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Taking over the world with his charms, music and sincerity alike, Jackson Wang has built quite a formidable force of fans who continue to send him support no matter where he goes. Currently, on the MAGICMAN World Tour, his next stop is Mumbai and we await to see how he will win over the Indian audiences.