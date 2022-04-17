Jackson Wang creates HISTORY at Coachella 2022 stage

Jackson Wang is forging ahead and nothing can stop him! The Chinese singer, rapper, dancer, producer, and fashionista just debuted his performance at the Coachella 2022 main stage and the crowd went wild for his presence.

As a part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds set, Jackson performed towards the end, bringing all the attention to himself as he stood there in all his silver hair, blue tint glory in a form-fitting blazer that he soon got rid of, only to expose his fabulous physique. Red gloves highlighted his outfit as did his fire-filled eyes that looked ready to take this performance to the next level, and he did just that.

Starting off with his 2020 track ‘100 Ways’, the spotlight was left for his latest release ‘Blow’ which is a part of Jackson Wang’s upcoming album ‘MAGICMAN’. Jackson Wang was out to make the most of his debut stage at the music festival and one could see how well he was prepared for it, making him the first Chinese solo singer and K-pop soloist to take to the famed stage.

A Michael Jackson inspired choreography stood at the forefront of his 10-minute performance that left the audiences cheering with a newfound craze for this man. Also spotted by onlookers were the dedicated fans of Jackson Wang’s group back in South Korea, GOT7’s Ahgases with their green lightsticks lending their never-ending support for the star.

