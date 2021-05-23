Jackson Wang goofs up & SPOILS his next release, talks about TEAM WANG, its future & more

GOT7 member and TEAM WANG CEO, Jackson Wang recently joined iHeart Radio’s Ask Anything Chat and was his usual goofy self. Check out what he talked about here.

It’s always ‘spill the beans’ time with GOT7 member Jackson Wang! His signature move of spilling something or doing something embarrassing and asking the staff, ‘Can we edit this out?’ was repeated in this fun interaction too! iHeart Radio called the Hong Kong rapper, singer, entrepreneur Jackson Wang to hold an Ask Anything Chat where he would answer questions from his fans.

In the morning of May 23, iHeart Radio uploaded the video titled ‘#TEAMWANG CEO Jackson Wang with 9 Minutes Of Wisdom’. Sporting the chic hip hop look with a black vest with his upper shoulder and arm tattoo exposed, a thick chain around his neck and a black beanie, Jackson looked comfortable answering questions and had his mind running in different places. The video was recorded during the release of his hit single, LMLY (Leave My Loving You) and was a part of its promotions. It starts with a fan saying that LMLY describes her feelings towards him to which Jackson also replied with an ‘I love you too’.

Things got exciting when the second question had the fan asking if his next release would be based on a similar concept and story as his previous releases of Pretty Please and LMLY. It had Jackson thinking and he replied saying that songs weren’t similar in stories, but rather in direction and the 80s, 90s concept. He started by saying he can’t spoil much (well, no one can see their future!) and said that his next release will be “similar in terms of the genre of music” but he also added that it will be something different, something that fans wouldn’t expect from him.

He then went ahead and shared his thoughts on being introduced to the behind-the-scenes of production, including the many different teams and hard work that goes behind it. He also added that that’s how TEAM WANG Production started which helps other artists for music video, production, photography, design, concept, treatments, creative ideas and more.

While answering the next question, he almost-spoiled his next release, asked his patent question ‘We can’t edit this out right?’, accepted his fate and moved on to giving us a hint about the next album! He said that it’s going to be a cinematic movie type music video. He clarified that he’s not making, filming or participating in a film with the addition of ‘Not at the moment, not YET’. The way Jackson has directed Pretty Please and LMLY, we can’t wait to see what kind of ‘cinematic’ video he’s going to release with his song next!

A fan asked if TEAM WANG would expand to the East Coast and Jackson very politely started talking about the current expansion of TEAM WANG, stating that he wants it to “be steady”, and aims for quality. He even teased the fan saying, “May 5-6 years later, you may be one of us. Our crew member.”

Watch the entire iHeart Radio Ask Us Anything feat. Jackson Wang below:

Don’t you love it too when Jackson goofs up? Tell us how excited you are for his next release in the comments below!

