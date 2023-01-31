Jackson Wang in India: Star snapped with Hrithik Roshan, takes a buggy ride with Disha Patani
Jackson Wang just got a taste of the world of Bollywood and was spotted being his goofy self with the Roshans. Here’s what went down.
Jackson Wang’s stage debut in India was highly anticipated and cheered on for thanks to the thousands of fans who have been demanding his presence for many years. Lollapalooza India’s inaugural edition in 2023 saw the Chinese singer being announced as a part of the lineup and there was nothing more that Jackys wanted. They were elated to welcome him at the airport and share their love for him with loud cheers.
Jackson Wang at Lollapalooza
Though it was not his first Lollapalooza rodeo, the star gave it his everything by ensuring a power-packed stage greeted his Indian fans. He performed some of his most beloved songs including ‘100 Ways’, ‘Blow’, ‘Champagne Cool’ and more, leaving the crowd hungry for more. However, he firmly and repeatedly expressed his wish to return and hold a solo concert. At the end of his set, he asked the crowd for recommendations about partying in Mumbai and he seems to have found the perfect place to be.
Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan
A day after his show, Rakesh Roshan shared a photo of Jackson Wang with his family including his son Hrithik and this photo of the two superstars alongside each other is driving the fans crazy. They are planning a dance-off already and we are keen on this becoming a reality. The Indian film producer also praised the MAGICMAN, calling him down to earth. He captioned the photo, “Elated hosting MagicMan @jacksonwang852g7….Sheer joy to have met this young talented humble & down to earth person, most memorable evening.”
Pinkie Roshan also shared a lovely note with photos of Jackson Wang doing namaste and having a jolly time at the party, “An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth , the love, the respect, humility , rooted , grounded very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!! The connect was instant there was Magic all around God bless you Jackson we welcome you into our family more so he was so happy to pose with our house help ALL HEART… that’s what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About (heart emojis)”
Jackson Wang with Disha Patani
A video was shared by the global star where he captured his time around Mumbai and was shot with Bollywood’s sweetheart Disha Patani who is known to be a K-pop fan. He took a buggy ride with the beauty and enjoyed the .
ALSO READ: The Brown Munde Gang: A non-fan’s introduction to AP Dhillon’s world at Lollapalooza India 2023
After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for o...Read more