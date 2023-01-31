Jackson Wang in India: Star snapped with Hrithik Roshan, takes a buggy ride with Disha Patani

Jackson Wang ’s stage debut in India was highly anticipated and cheered on for thanks to the thousands of fans who have been demanding his presence for many years. Lollapalooza India’s inaugural edition in 2023 saw the Chinese singer being announced as a part of the lineup and there was nothing more that Jackys wanted. They were elated to welcome him at the airport and share their love for him with loud cheers.

Though it was not his first Lollapalooza rodeo, the star gave it his everything by ensuring a power-packed stage greeted his Indian fans. He performed some of his most beloved songs including ‘100 Ways’, ‘Blow’, ‘Champagne Cool’ and more, leaving the crowd hungry for more. However, he firmly and repeatedly expressed his wish to return and hold a solo concert. At the end of his set, he asked the crowd for recommendations about partying in Mumbai and he seems to have found the perfect place to be.

Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan

A day after his show, Rakesh Roshan shared a photo of Jackson Wang with his family including his son Hrithik and this photo of the two superstars alongside each other is driving the fans crazy. They are planning a dance-off already and we are keen on this becoming a reality. The Indian film producer also praised the MAGICMAN, calling him down to earth. He captioned the photo, “Elated hosting MagicMan @jacksonwang852g7….Sheer joy to have met this young talented humble & down to earth person, most memorable evening.”