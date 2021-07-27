Jackson Wang releases teasers for upcoming song ‘Drive You Home’ with Internet Money
2021 has definitely been a golden year for Jackson Wang’s fans as the artist has been taking on projects, bringing something new and exciting for the audience every second day! And this time, it is with another his full English song ‘Drive You Home’, in collaboration with Internet Money. The song will be released on 29 July, ahead of Jackson’s first English album, which will break into the world of music in the month of November.
The song will be released on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music etc. and the music video will be uploaded on Jackson Wang’s official YouTube channel.
The teasers are fierce and dramatic as, in the first teaser, the GOT7 member meets an accident while driving with a girl, and gets flashbacks of him fighting with some men and dancing with the same girl in a club followed by the lines “Who’s gonna drive you home?”.
The second teaser further intensifies the storyline as the twenty-seven-year-old singer can be seen crying his heart out, in front of a car that is burning to ashes.
Here are the teasers for ‘Drive You Home’.
Jackson has been doing an incredible job, making his own music, working with both GOT7 and individually, partnering with fashion brands, collaborating with many artists and overall giving his best shot at his career. The singer is making a mark internationally as well, as many of his songs like ‘100 Ways’, ‘Bullet to the Heart’ and ‘Pretty Please’ are loved by fans all over the world.
