Jackson Wang returning to India after Lollapalooza visit? GOT7 member hints at MAGIC MAN 2 and desi collab plans

GOT7's Jackson Wang got fans into a frenzy after announcing the release of his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2. He also dropped its pre-release track, High Alone, which explores the emotional turmoil that can follow when others suddenly lose interest in an individual. Following that, another exciting update regarding the artist's next tour and collaboration details has come to the forefront.

As per ELLE India's exclusive interview with Jackson Wang, the GOT7 member is set to visit India this year. Indian Aghases are over the moon after the news of his second visit, following the 2023 Lollapalooza, is out of wraps. He also teased a special collaboration with an Indian artist, sparking curiosity among fans as to who they might be. It might be a part of his upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2. However, details regarding what kind of collaboration and when we can expect some information regarding the same weren't revealed by him.

The GOT7 member's first visit to India was a memorable one. He took the Lollapalooza stage on fire in Mumbai with his electrifying acts on January 29, 2023. He performed his popular solo track 100 Ways and songs from his album Magic Man. With his ensuing solo comeback with MAGIC MAN 2, he is set to fulfill Indian fans' wishes with a second-time visit. He will be returning to the nation in May 2025. He hasn't yet revealed whether he will take the stage in India again or if it will just be a tour for collaboration with an Indian artist.

His latest release, High Alone, is already creating a buzz on social media with its powerful visuals and deep lyrics. He has showcased his artistic brilliance once again with the imagery and symbolisms present in the music video. The song is about holding on to something desperately and needing that to be able to continue with normal life. It showcases how human validation is short-lived and can leave us heartbroken when we suddenly stop receiving it anymore.