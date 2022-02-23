Jackson Wang’s agency SLAMS rumours and false media reports of his relationship with (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

RYCE Entertainment, the artist management agency for Jackson Wang, has released a stern notice about their stand on the Chinese media reports regarding their artist. After reports of GOT7’s Jackson and (G)I-DLE member Yuqi caught fire, they will be taking serious steps against the damage caused to the artist’s reputation and violation of privacy.

A Weibo post began trending on February 23, where the media claimed to have spotted (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi leaving Jackson’s housing complex. They have called it a distortion of facts where their artist’s influence was used to mislead netizens. The language used in the post has also been severely criticized for its inappropriate usage and the edited videos.

The notice includes how it is common for Jackson to meet his friends at his house and how the reports have violated Jackson’s privacy and severely impacted his reputation. In response, they have reported the matter to police for protection of Jackson’s rights and to take the necessary steps through means of law. They have thanked the fans for their attention and support for their artist Jackson Wang and will continue to release good work in the future.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi’s agencies- Hot Idol Entertainment (China promotions), or CUBE Entertainment (South Korea promotions) have not responded so far.

