Jackson Wang x Afgan’s M.I.A released; the catchy song is already winning our hearts!

The much anticipated collaboration between the two countries’ famous singers is out now! Read on to know more about their song, M.I.A.

GOT7’s Jackson Wang is on a roll this year! He released his single Alone a month ago and a powerful smooth collab with K-Pop genius Rain called MAGNETIC a week ago and we already have another international collab delivered to us! This time it’s with the famous Indonesian singer Afgansyah Reza, also known as, Afgan.

The track M.I.A talks about the constant assurance and reassurance of the lover staying by their lover’s side, keeping the promise of never going MIA (missing-in-action) on her. The vocals are an absolute charm and blend together incredibly. There are moments where it’s difficult to figure out who sang which part! The Indonesian singer-songwriter said in his Instagram update that - “We’ve [Jackson and him] been keeping this a secret for quite some time now. we actually finished this song a year ago and then the pandemic happened so we had to hold this song for a year. but now its about time! can’t wait for you guys to hear it!”

Check out the catchy song below:

The audio’s not all! Afgan has also been teasing fans with enigmatic teasers of the official music video. Only one thing is certain from teasers - it’s going to be a seductive MV that brings out the charms of both men. The MV looks fiery and full of passion, and the color palette of red and black makes it look more intense.

Check out the music video teasers posted by Afgan here:

The official MV will be dropped tomorrow at 12:00 WIB, which is 2 PM KST.

We’ve already got the pre-chorus running in our minds. What about you? Tell us how excited you are for the music video in the comments below!

