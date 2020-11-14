Jacob Elordi puts a full stop on the possibility of The Kissing Booth 4: This is really the last kiss

Jacob Elordi revealed in an interview as to what made him take on the role of Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth franchise while shutting down the possibility of a fourth instalment.

The Kissing Booth franchise was indeed amongst the most popular Netflix original teenage dramas from the past few years which resulted in two back-to-back hits with a third one coming out next year. Moreover, it made household names out of stars like Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi. Speaking of Elordi, the handsome hunk became Internet's ultimate crush as Noah Flynn, a role he was initially hesitant to take on as revealed by the 23-year-old actor himself in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Jacob was auditioning for Australian soaps in Sydney while also studying Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach's films which was when he landed the role of Noah in The Kissing Booth. "I’m a purist and love the movie theater, so I had this weird moral battle of 'What am I aiding and abetting? Am I the face of this robotic, terrifying new age? Am I murdering this thing that I love?'," the Euphoria star quipped before adding, "But there was this mentality of, 'I’ll do whatever the fuck I’ve got to do to get to the United States and do what I love.''

While we're getting The Kissing Booth 3 is 2021, for which the cast shot simultaneously with the second instalment, when Elordi was asked if there is a possibility of The Kissing Booth 4, Jacob shut it down quickly by stating to VF, "This is really the last kiss."

While Jacob seems to be done and dusted with his time on The Kissing Booth, already moving on to bigger and brighter things, do let us know if you're excited to watch how Elle Evans (King) and Noah's love story reaches its conclusion in The Kissing Booth 3. Moreover, we also have to be in the know of what happens to Marco Peña (Taylor Zakhar Perez) as well as Lee Flynn (Courtney) and Rachel's (Meganne Young) love story.

