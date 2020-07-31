Jacob Elordi shares how 'f*****g bothered' he was when everyone talked about his body in The Kissing Booth

In a recent interview, Jacob Elordi revealed how he would work out at the gym seven days a week, twice a day when he was shooting for The Kissing Booth. The 23-year-old actor hated every second of it and chose.

Before the world fell in love with Taylor Zakhar Perez in The Kissing Booth 2, there was Jacob Elordi who became everyone's teenage crush thanks to his bad boy avatar in The Kissing Booth. However, more than his acting chops, fans were more interested in his six-pack abs and muscular physique. In a candid interview with Men's Health, Jacob admitted that he trained extensively for the first instalment as it was mentioned in the script and the actor was terribly nervous that he wouldn't be what the script wanted him to be.

Elordi's intense fitness regimen saw the 23-year-old actor work out at the gym seven days a week, twice in a day. This led to the Euphoria star being disillusioned with how people only seemed to remark about his physical appearance rather than his acting performance. "At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body... it really f*****g bothered me. I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it," Jacob confessed.

Let’s be honest—I have no interest in going to the beach and looking like The Rock Jacob Elordi

In an attempt to approach fitness differently; besides slimming down for his role as Nate in Euphoria, Elordi chose not to train at all for The Kissing Booth 2. Instead of more shirtless scenes, we saw the emotional maturity in Noah that fans equally admired. In regards to his evolution, Jacob noted how The Kissing Booth was all about "sculpting" and having the script-required body but now it's "more functional" for him as he's more concerned about his health rather than "actual aesthetics".

"Let’s be honest—I have no interest in going to the beach and looking like The Rock," Elordi quipped to Men's Health.

Meanwhile, Jacob will return as Noah one more time in The Kissing Booth 3 which is slated for a 2021 release.

