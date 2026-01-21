Jae Seok’s B&B Rules First Look: Byeon Woo Seok joins Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo and Ji Ye Eun to run bed and breakfast

Actor Byeon Woo Seok is finally turning into a variety show regular! As previously announced, the Record of Youth star will be joining Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Ji Ye Eun for a Netflix production. To be called Jae Seok’s B&B Rules (Yoo Jae Suk’s Camp in Korean), it will show them running a bed and breakfast with their own set of rules.

Take a glimpse at Jae Seok’s B&B Rules

The first look at the upcoming reality program, Jae Seok’s B&B Rules, was revealed on January 21, 2026. The four main cast members, Byeon Woo Seok, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Ji Ye Eun, were shown sitting down with their guests at the BnB, having a jolly time. Away from his extremely busy schedule, the 34-year-old could be seen unwinding and toiling away at his new ‘workplace’. The newly released stills showcase a Kian’s Bizarre BnB-style set-up, albeit not as bold but more comforting as of now, being from the same creator. Check out the first photos below.

Ji Ye Eun, a regular on the Kian84-led show, could be seen appearing in Jae Seok’s B&B Rules. Her experience in running a BnB will surely help fellow cast members. Meanwhile, the iconic comic chemistry between Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Kwang Soo, former fellow castmates on Running Man, and close friends in the industry, can be seen once again.

All eyes have, however, been focused on Byeon Woo Seok, who is set to make his variety show debut as a regular cast, following his popularity with Lovely Runner. He could be seen folding away mounds of towels set to be used by the guests at the BnB.

About Byeon Woo Seok

The popularity of the star saw a break through the roof following his portrayal of the lead character in the Kim Hye Yoon starrer. Having been a former model himself, the actor has now become the face of the very brands he previously walked for and is now taking on major projects. 2026 will see him star in Perfect Crown alongside IU, one of the most awaited release of the year, in which they will enter a contract marriage.

