Jaehyun confirms upcoming NCT LAB solo single Horizon; Taeil, Haechan and others also to participate

On August 2nd, the agency SM Entertainment stated that NCT LAB would be reorganized. NCT LAB, which appeared in February 2022, is a chronicling project where the fans can meet different melodic numbers of NCT, and it is showing different music from members' collections. Independent of the existing public channel SM Station, NCT LAB has been reorganized into NCT's own music archives channel and plans to release a compilation album in addition to music videos. The members- Jaehyun, Taeil, Haechan, Kun, Xiaojun, Rejun and Chenle- will be releasing new music this year!

NCT LAB starring Jaehyun, Taeil, Haechan, Kun, Xiaojun, Renjun and Chenle:

Furthermore, the new logo and arrangement poster of NCT LAB were delivered through NCT's social media handles. Beginning with Jaehyun, a setup of different combinations was opened. Jaehyun's solo track Horizon, which will be delivered on August 8th. After that, NCT will begin the stadium concert titled NCT NATION: To The World in Seoul on August 26. Hanteo Chart reported the monthly diagram for July 2023 on August first. This indicates that NCT DREAM and Stray Kids came out on top. NCT DREAM flaunted their worldwide impact by topping the chart in July. The global album, music release, and media data of K-Pop artists are the basis for the announcement of the World Chart, which is a comprehensive chart within the Hanteo Chart. NCT DREAM kept high scores in the albums sales, certifications, and social media, and set a record near the ideal score in the record category. Following NCT Dream, EXO and NewJeans took the second and third positions on the World Chart for July.

NCT’s activities:

The pre-debut reality show 'NCT Universe: LASTART' teaser video prompting the choice of introduction individuals and the group arrangement process was shared on the YouTube channel at 6 PM KST on July 19th. In the trailer, what began with the best trainees chose from the worldwide auditions, the extraordinary preparation process of the trainees to join the NCT NEW TEAM was uncovered, and SM artists like Choi Kang, TVXQ's Changmin, Super Junior's Donghae, SNSD's Hyoyeon, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Xiumin, and NCT's Taeyong showed up to help the trainees in different areas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE top Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for August 2023; Full list here