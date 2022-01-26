Jaejae and NCT’s Doyoung to join STAYC’s Sieun as MCs for the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards

Scheduled to take place on January 27, the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards will now be hosted by STAYC’s Sieun, NCT’s Doyoung, and Jaejae. Previously, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk had been scheduled to host the ceremony with STAYC’s Sieun, but due to Eunhyuk being diagnosed with COVID-19 on January 20, he will be unable to participate in the event.

The organisers of the Gaon Chart Music Awards confirmed the news on January 25. They also announced that the venue will have environmentally friendly paper packs of water (instead of plastic bottles) and air sterilizers set up throughout the venue, waiting rooms, and audience seating areas, due to concerns around environmental protection and the spread of COVID-19.

They stated, “Due to the continuous increase of environmental issues as well as the seriousness of COVID-19, we have decided to provide environmentally friendly paper packs of water in the concert hall, and will also install air sterilizers in the venue.”

As previously announced, the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards will include performances by NCT 127, NCT DREAM, STAYC, Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, SHINee, Standing Egg, Oh My Girl, Lee Mujin, Lee Chan Won, Lim Young Woong, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Homies.

This year’s Gaon Chart Music Awards will be held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, on January 27 at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST). Hosted by Jaejae, NCT’s Doyoung, and STAYC’s Sieun, the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards will be broadcast live via Gaon’s official YouTube channel, 1theK’s YouTube channel, KakaoTV, and MelOn.

