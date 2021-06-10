Jaejoong releases music video of OST for his documentary that will hit the theatres soon

Jaejoong, whose documentary ‘On The Road’ is set to release in the summer of 2021, has released a music video for the documentary’s OST (Original Sound Track). It contains scenes from the documentary as well which is why it is exciting for the fans who are looking forward to it. Kim Jaejoong, whose stage name is Jaejoong, was a former member of the band TVXQ who then became a part of JYJ and since then has been expanding on his solo activities. The documentary is special to him because it is based on his life.

Kim Jaejoong was born as Han Jae Joon but his name changed after he was adopted by the Kim family. He faced several difficulties such as overcoming being tone-deaf and working multiple jobs to survive in Seoul. After joining TVXQ and being the lead vocalist for seven years, he filed a lawsuit against SM and went on to form JYJ with Junsu and Yoochun. Along with solo acts as a musician such as the album ‘WWW’, he has also acted in television dramas in Japan and South Korea. He has gained fame in all the three countries South Korea, Japan and China.

Jaejoong released the music video for the Japanese version of ‘We’re’ on 9th June which is the OST for the documentary’s Japan release. It is directed by John H. Lee who is known for movies like ‘Memories of a War’. Jaejoong’s documentary ‘On The Road’ is set to release in Japan on 2nd June.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×