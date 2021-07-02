Jaejoong is in talks to play the male lead in new drama Eraser of Bad Memories

If he agrees to the role, Jaejoong will come back to the small screen after four years. Read more to find out about it.

Jaejoong will probably be coming back to the small screen with the drama ‘Eraser of Bad Memories’. It is reported by the media that the singer and actor has been cast as the male lead in the drama and he is currently in talks about it. ‘Eraser of Bad Memories’ is about a man who changes his life with a memory eraser and a woman who holds control of the man’s fate in her hands. The romantic drama is still in its planning stages. The screenplay will be written by Jung Eun Young who is also known to have written the famous romantic comedy-drama ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’.

Kim Jaejoong is a singer and actor. Currently, he is in the band JYJ which he formed along with former TVXQ bandmates Junsu and Yoo Chun. Apart from singing and performing, Jaejoong has established himself as a renowned actor. He has become extremely popular in Japan and China as well after starring in Japanese dramas like ‘Sunao ni Narenakute’. His first Korean drama was ‘Protect the Boss’ with Ji Sung and Choi Kang Hee. It was the historical fusion drama ‘Dr. Jin’ that gave him recognition and praise as he earned the Best New Actor at the 2012 MBC Drama Awards. Followed by that he received ‘Top Excellence Award’ for an Actor with MBC’s drama ‘Triangle’. The last drama Jaejoong worked on was KBS2’s ‘Manhole’ in 2017.

Jaejoong is set to release a documentary based on his life named ‘Jaejoong: On The Road’. If he accepts the role in ‘Eraser of Bad Memories’, then it will be his return to dramas after four years and make his eagerly-waiting fans very happy.

