Jagame Thandiram: Avengers Endgame director duo Russo Brothers congratulate Dhanush ahead of the release

Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jagame Thandiram. An OTT release, the film will come out on a major streaming platform on 18 June. Ahead of the release, Dhanush’s fans are celebrating the arrival of ‘Suruli’ and congratulating the actor for Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Dhanush has acted in films in several languages other than Tamil including Hindi and made his foray into Hollywood with ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’. One of his upcoming films in Hollywood is the Russo Brothers directorial ‘The Gray Man’, which is reportedly a globe-trotting action thriller led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

‘Avengers Endgame’ directors Russo Brothers took to Twitter and congratulated Dhanush ahead of the Jagame Thandiram release. Directors wrote in the tweet, “Super da thambi! Excited to be working with @dhanushkraja and good luck with #JagameThandiram”. Dhanush replied to the tweet by writing, “Thank you so much. That’s very sweet of you. Means a lot to me.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Thank you so much. That’s very sweet of you. Means a lot to me. https://t.co/SraBgHztgr — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

Fans of Dhanush got very excited in the comment section and expressed their excitement for the much-anticipated release. Jagame Thandiram marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with maverick director Karthik Subbaraj who has previously helmed critically acclaimed and blockbuster films like ‘Jigarthanda’ and ‘Petta’ amongst others.

Russo Brothers have directed four blockbuster films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers Endgame’. They recently released a film about a war veteran who loses himself in the chaos of it called ‘Cherry’ where they reunited with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Their upcoming project The Gray Man is reportedly a spy thriller revolving around rogue CIA agents.

