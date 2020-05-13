Jaideep Ahlawat gets candid about Pataal Lok: It’s amazing to play the lead role and a huge responsibility

Jaideep Ahlawat, who was last seen as a lead antagonist in Baaghi 3, is playing the lead role in Pataal Lok along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the silver screen for almost two years, is all set to make her debut in the digital world with her upcoming production Pataal Lok. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, the series has been grabbing a lot of attention with its intriguing trailer. While the audience is quite excited about Pataal Lok, Jaideep is over the moon about playing the lead in the crime drama. To note, Jaideep will be see saying essaying the role of police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and it will be the first time that the Raazi star will be seen playing a lead role in a project.

And while he can’t stop gushing about the same, Jaideep feels playing the lead role in a project brings along a new responsibility as he is representing the hard work of so many people. “It's an amazing feeling when you are the lead in such a big web project. And also, you have more responsibility because you are representing so many people. The writers and director have put so much hard work into the project, and it is my responsibility to be able to present it on the screen,” Jaideep was quoted saying to India Today.

He also sung praises for Pataal Lok and pinned high hopes with the project. Jaideep asserted that he is was in awe of the story ever since he was given the script. “I felt this is the kind of show I want to be a part of. It feels great to play the lead and take charge of things,” he added.

Furthermore, the Baaghi 3 actor also got candid about his role in Pataal Lok and revealed that his character is a vulnerable person who is on his journey of self discovery. He stated, “Hathiram Chaudhary is a policeman who is struggling with certain questions related to his life. From his personal relationships to problems at his work, he is fighting many obstacles and trying to prove himself. He is a vulnerable person who meets many interesting people through his journey of self-discovery.”

Helmed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, Pataal Lok has been shot in real locations to give the series a more realistic touch.

Credits :India Today

