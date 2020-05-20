Jaideep Ahlawat on Paatal Lok's roaring success: I feel I’ve cleared an exam with flying colours

Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kab in the lead roles, has received a whole lot of love on social media and also opened to positive reviews from critics.

Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Paatal Lok has not even completed a week since its release but the crime thriller has already managed to take the audiences by storm. The gritty series starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kab in the lead roles, has received a whole lot of love on social media and also opened to positive reviews from critics. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat who plays the jaded Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary has been garnering praises from all quarters for his stellar performance.

Speaking about the same in an interview with Indian Express, the actor revealed that they were indeed shocked with the tremendous reaction to Paatal Lok. "I feel I’ve cleared an exam with flying colours,” the actor proclaimed. On the positive reviews and reactions, he said, "When you expect something, there’s also a certain fear about whether or not that expectation will be fulfilled. Even we had that fear, but seeing the reviews, we were kind of shocked for the initial two days. Our team made this show with a lot of hard work and enthusiasm, and we are lucky that it reached the audience with the same honesty."

Jaideep, who had put on weight for the role, also revealed to the daily that shooting in scorching temperatures was quite difficult. "Chitrakoot was especially very difficult. It was around 45-46 degrees temperature. That scene where Hathi Ram is sitting on a ghat and speaking with a local journalist was so difficult to shoot because we just couldn’t sit on the stairs. Those slabs were burning hot," Jaideep said.

Commenting on Paatal Lok's season 2, Jaideep said, "I don’t know, but looks like the kind of love you all have given to Paatal Lok, we’ll be forced to create another season. When I got this story, it was a single season script only."

