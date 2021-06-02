Jaime Lorente aka Denver from ‘Money Heist’ gets philosophical on Instagram & posts a heartfelt poetry

Jamie Lorente who will be reprising his role as Denver in the final season of Money Heist has shared beautiful poetry on Instagram. Read further to know more.

The fifth and final season of one of the most awaited shows in the world ‘Money Heist’ is right around the corner. The makers went ahead with a unique strategy to release the final season in two parts within weeks apart from each other hence the fans are expecting a huge cliffhanger at the end of the first part. One of the popular characters from the show is certainly Denver, played by Jamie Lorente, who put forth an amusing yet very unassuming performance. Denver makes people laugh in the series with constant comedic punches but the man behind the character can be as intensely philosophical as it gets.

Jamie posted philosophical poetry on Instagram with a picture of himself. According to a report in Indian Express, an excerpt from his Spanish poetry translates as, “ A faceless woman sings standing over my soul, a faceless woman on my soul on the ground, my soul, my soul: and I repeat that word I do not know if like a child calling his mother to the light, in confusing sounds and crying, or simply. To make it seem like it doesn’t make sense. My soul. My soul, it is like hard earth that they trample on without seeing it horses and chariots and feet and beings that do not exist and whose eyes my blood flows today, yesterday, tomorrow.”

Jamie is a well-regarded poet who has published his own vast collection of poetry in 2019 that he started writing in high school in the form of a book titled ‘A propósito de tu boca.’ Though the lovers Denver and Stockholm were not mending well with each other by the end of season 4, their love story could be one of the important plotlines in the upcoming season.

