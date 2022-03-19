Jalsa to Bloody Brothers: Four new films and web shows you can watch on OTT this weekend

This long weekend was mostly about a lot of fun, joy, and quality time with close ones for a lot of us. After all, the air was filled with the enthusiasm and jest about celebrating Holi like old times, after a gap of two years, owing to the pandemic. This is the perfect time to relax, lie back, and catch up on a lot of new web series and films that released on various OTT platforms this weekend. From Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan’s thriller drama Jalsa, to Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s new show Bloody Brothers – there is a lot to look out for.

Check out four new films and shows you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend:

1. Jalsa (Amazon Prime Video)

Jalsa marks the first collaboration between two powerhouse actors Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film follows the story of two mothers Rukhsana (Shefali) and Maya Menon (Vidya),and their tryst with the truth surrounding one fateful night. Jalsa is backed by T-Series and Abudantia Entertainment and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Apharan 2 (Voot)

Santosh Singh is back with Apharan 2, a desi spy thriller with a lot of drama and action. The 11-episode web series features Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Mehra, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. Created by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and produced by Jio Studios and Tanveer Bookwala, Apharan 2 follows the story of senior inspector Rudra Shrivastav (Arunoday) who goes on an undercover mission to Serbia to hunt down a wanted criminal, in exchange for the treatment of his addict wife Ranjana (Nidhi). Apharan 2 is streaming on Voot.

3. Bloody Brothers (Zee5)

Bloody Brothers is Zee5’s new offering with Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. The six-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, and is directed by Shaad Ali. The story revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet, and how their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts brewing between them. The cast ensemble also includes Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

4. Eternally Confused and Eager For Love (Netflix)

Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti come together with Netflix to bring us a ‘young adult dramedy’ titled Eternally Confused And Eager For Love. The show has been created and directed by Rahul Nair and features Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, and Suchitra Pillai in pivotal roles. Jim Sarbh, Dalai, and Ankur Rathee feature in the series as well. The story follows the life of 24-year-old Ray who takes several wrong turns in the hopes of finding love. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the series is streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Apharan 2 Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens think about Arunoday Singh, Snehil Mehra & Nidhi Singh’s show