Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta starrer family drama Gullak back with season 3; Teaser out

One of the most loved series Gullak is returning with season 3. The makers have confirmed it on social media and also released the teaser. The series is about a middle-class Mishra family and stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in the lead roles. Created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), this season promises deeper insight into the shared experiences and hopes and aspirations of the Mishra family and how they stay connected through it all. The show will stream soon exclusively only on SonyLIV.

Well, the makers have not mentioned the premiere date till now. Releasing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Ek baar bharegi khushiyon aur sapnon se zindagi ki #Gullak. #GullakS3, streaming soon on #SonyLIV!.” The teaser opens on the younger boy of the Mishra family who has by forced to take science subjects. He is discussing the problem with his elder brother and explaining to him that he is not able to concentrate. His attention is always on road in the class because of which his teachers often scold him.

His brother, who is listening to him, is shocked to hear his description. To note the first season of Gullak premiered in June 2019.

Watch the teaser here:

And the second season was released in January 2021. Based on the concept of an earthen piggybank aka gullak, the series revolves around a middle-class family's aspirations and imperfect relationships.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 to Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2, we bring you 5 Best Hindi web shows of 2021