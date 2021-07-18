Jameela Jamil CONFIRMS she's joining MCU for She Hulk, set for an action packed role

Jameela Jamil surprised fans with a TikTok video to announce her official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scroll down to read more.

Jameela Jamil has recently taken to social media to confirm the news of her officially joining the star cast of Marvel’s She Hulk. Posting a TikTok, Jamil, 35, confirmed her appearance in an action-packed role for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar show. “I can’t believe I get to say this but.," she began the TikTok video with Eye of the Tiger by Survivor playing in the background. Soon enough, the video transitioned to Jameela practising a fight choreography on sets, pouncing fake punches and kicks on one of her co-workers.

She concludes the video stating, "Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022!," along with hashtags #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids. In the end, the video transitions into a childhood picture of a chubby young baby, which fans presume to be her.

According to a report by Fox News, alongside Jameela, She-Hulk will also star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters - a New York lawyer and cousin to MCU’s The Hulk, Bruce Banner, who will gain powers of super-strength, which is similar to that of Banner.

Talks and whispers about Jameela Jamil starring in the series had started back in the month of June. The first rumour to ever crop up about her joining the series revolved around her taking up the role of the villain, Titania. The Hollywood Reporter had stated that Titania, a rival of the protagonist, She-Hulk will gain super strength in an alien planet where other MCU heroes and villains were transported to fight.

However, not much has been confirmed about the series yet. Fox News suggests that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner. Tim Roth will be seen playing Abomination once again, and Broadway singer Renée Elise Goldsberry will star as Ginger Gonzaga.

