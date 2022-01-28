James Gunn CONFIRMS developing a second The Suicide Squad spinoff series for a mystery character

James Gunn confirmed that another Suicide Squad spinoff drama is in the works for HBO Max. In 2018, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker joined the DC Extended Universe to develop a new chapter in the Suicide Squad series. As Warner Bros. and DC Films enabled him to soft-reboot Task Force X, he brought in a largely new roster of characters.

As a consequence, The Suicide Squad received positive reviews, and Gunn developed a spinoff programme for WB's streaming service centred on John Cena's character Peacemaker. Following a three-episode premiere in January 2022, the eight-episode Peacemaker series is midway through its first season on HBO Max. Even before the series premiered, fans were eager to see additional characters from The Suicide Squad get the same treatment. Interestingly, in an interview with Deadline, writer/director James Gunn revealed that he is working on another Suicide Squad spinoff series.

The creator of Peacemaker did not reveal what the next spinoff would be about or who will feature in it. However, according to Deadline, the project is still in its early stages of development. According to the outlet's sources, HBO Max has not officially greenlit the project, but the streaming service is enthused by the concept and Gunn want to make it as he said as per Deadline, "We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe. I can’t quite say."

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Gunn and HBO Max are working on another Suicide Squad spinoff. As Gunn said in the interview, Peacemaker is now the most popular programme in the globe, so HBO Max wanting more from this universe is a no-brainer. Although Gunn declined to reveal who the next spinoff would be about, he did hint that it will be tied to the Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad universes. He also said that it would not be as much of a comedy as Peacemaker, which might hint at which character Gunn is interested in pursuing more.

ALSO READ:The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has more ideas for DC projects; Confirms talking to Warner Brothers