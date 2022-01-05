James Gunn QUIPS there's going to be '87 seasons' of John Cena's Peacemaker when asked about S2 possibility

The tingling anticipation surrounding Peacemaker has reached newer heights, especially since the tremendously positive reviews for the premiere are already pouring in. The John Cena-led DCEU series will traverse through Peacemaker's detailed, rich backstory after a hilarious, boisterous introduction in The Suicide Squad. During a candid chat with Supes, via ComicBook, Peacemaker creator James Gunn was asked about the possibility of Peacemaker Season 2.

James enthusiastically quipped, "We're gonna have 87 seasons of Peacemaker. We're ready to go!" Furthermore, the celebrated filmmaker discussed the extended runtime of Peacemaker in comparison to his 2021 directorial, The Suicide Squad, and how fans are quite enthused for what viewers will see of John's character. "I do think that the TV format, it brings you a lot of freedom that film doesn't. Film is so short, you have to keep that plot going from scene to scene," Gunn pondered out loud.

According to James, in Peacemaker, they "were able to take a lot of risks, a lot of chances, explore dramatic elements that we aren't able to do in a movie, explore comedy in a way that we aren't and have incredibly long, incredibly high octane action sequences that take place in every single episode. It really just is everything I love: comedy, drama, action, all in one TV series that doesn't take itself too seriously but in other ways takes itself very seriously."

Given Peacemaker's dark backstory in the comics, with his Nazi lineage, Gunn further teased that fans will "find out a lot of different things about Peacemaker," which we "didn't find out in The Suicide Squad," like the meaning behind "Peacemaker's helmet," "what his talents are, what his gifts are but also you'll find out about his crew."

Also starring Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji, Peacemaker premieres on January 13.

Meanwhile, in a 2021 interview, John Cena had teased that he was completely down for a reel showdown; Peacemaker vs. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's Black Adam. To know more, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

