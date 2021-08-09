James Gunn REVEALS where John Cena's Peacemaker series fits in the DCEU timeline

After The Suicide Squad, if there's one project that fans are excited to watch, it's John Cena's upcoming HBO Max series, Peacemaker. After his character was introduced in the recent DCEU release, it will further be explored in an eight-episode series helmed by James Gunn. In a recent interview, the director revealed if the series will be a prequel or a sequel to the film as he spoke about the timeline of the series.

Confirming that the show will be based in both past and present, Gunn while speaking to Variety, mentioned "So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy."

Adding further about how the series will show his character in a different light compared to the film, the director said, "He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in “The Suicide Squad”] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least", via Variety.

Previously, Gunn had also teased that the series offers a lot of action compared to any other superhero shows. He recently also joked about a second season for the series being in trouble due to budget constraints considering Cena has been overusing his Peacemaker costume by wearing it at every event.

The HBO Max series stars Cena along with Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Freddie Stroma. The series is slated to release in January 2022 on the streaming platform.

ALSO READ: Peacemaker: James Gunn gives a MAJOR update on John Cena's upcoming series