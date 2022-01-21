Jamie clears air with former DAY6 member Jae following controversy over his misogynistic comments

There seems to be no bad blood between soloist Jamie and former DAY6 member Jae anymore as revealed by the singer herself. On January 21, Jamie took to her Twitter account to share an update involving the controversy surrounding Jae’s comments towards her. A friend and former labelmate of Jae, Jamie had replied back to the remarks with disbelief.

Jamie was a kind friend as she revealed how Jae had come by to meet her and personally apologize for his actions. At the same time, she also mentioned how she knew he did not mean the words as they must have appeared and hopes that everyone else can also take that into consideration. She ended her revelation on a lighter note by promising to ‘smack’ Jae if he does it one more time.

Jamie’s tweets can be found as below.

This follows the backlash that Jae faced after making derogatory comments against Jamie during his livestream. After noticing the comments, Jamie expressed her own displeasure and called him out for the support that she provided him with during his down time, in now-deleted tweets. Jae made his own apology, repeatedly mentioning how he only meant it as a joke and vowed to meet Jamie personally.

Jae recently announced his hiatus from DAY6 following which JYP Entertainment released their own statement notifying the fans about his departure from the agency and group activities.

