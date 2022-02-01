Jamie dresses up fancily in the teaser image for her upcoming single ‘Pity Party’

On February 1, Warner Music unveiled a teaser image for Jamie’s upcoming English single ‘Pity Party’ and her fancy outfit has the fans excited for the official release! Dressed in a black shimmery dress, coming out of a golden frame in a vintage ballroom, teasing the song’s concept very well. The song will be released on February 3.

Previously, Jamie raised expectations for the comeback by unveiling the music video teaser for the digital single. The video opens with Jamie pouring her drink before the party begins. Then a man appears in a mysterious, old-fashioned atmosphere, and Jamie, with an expressionless face, approaches him with her torch and drink.

Her tension rises for a moment, but the scene changes when the man accepts Jamie's drink. Jamie, with her ponytail hair, drew attention with her dancers by performing an intense performance to the melody of her new song 'Pity Party'.

Jamie will release her English single 'Pity Party' on February 3rd. This song is Jamie's first release in about 5 months since her single 'No Numbers' released in September last year, and one can see Jamie's challenge with the new concept. In the meantime, Jamie has collaborated with global artists such as David Guetta, Saweetie, Doja Cat, and CHANMINA, and has taken a full-fledged global move with the new English single ‘Pity Party'.

What do you think of the teaser image? Let us know in the comments below.