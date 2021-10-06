‘Jane The Virgin’ South Korean remake confirms their main cast lineup with Im Soo Hyang and more

The drama 'From Today Onwards' follows Oh Woo Ri, who kept her chastity as her life before marriage, and has a child due to a medical accident. It is a remake of the 'Jane the Virgin' series that has been aired for five seasons in the US since 2014. Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook, and Hong Ji Yoon have been confirmed as main cast.

Im Soo Hyang comes to the small screen as Oh Woo Ri, an assistant writer for the popular 'Makjang' drama that is airing in the drama. She plays an independent woman who unexpectedly embraces a new life, but who pioneers her life with only her own choices. Attention is drawn to the story of Oh Woo Ri portrayed by Im Soo Hyang, who performed impressive performances by showing the lovely charm and talent that was previously shown in 'When I Was Most Pretty' and 'Graceful Family'.

Sung Hoon takes on the role of Raphael, the CEO of a cosmetic group and the biological father of the child. He has a cold impression and a chic personality, but in his heart, he is a romantic character who wants to meet the person he loves and be happy. He, who has proven his excellent acting skills with 'Love (ft.Marriage and Divorce)' and 'Sound of Heart Season 2', is expected to deliver empathy and emotion by foretelling a radical transformation in this work. On the other hand, Shin Dong Wook completely transforms into Lee Kang Jae, a detective who lives by his principles and beliefs. As the boyfriend of Oh Woo Ri (Im Soo Hyang) in the drama, he has a gentle charm who respects and understands her. After showing off his solid and heavy acting skills through 'My Unfamiliar Family' and 'Dr. Romantic Season 2', we are looking forward to what kind of acting potential he will unleash in this work.

In addition, Hong Ji Yoon takes on the role of Imari, a woman who is fake except for her appearance. Imari is a planned character who intentionally approached Raphael (Sung Hoon) and ended up getting married in the drama, and at the same time is a character with a different charm that cannot be hated. Hong Ji Yoon, who has built her own acting spectrum with hard work regardless of genres such as 'Lululala Pawnshop' and 'My Country', is said to have added persuasive power to the production team's bold casting by showing 100% synchronization with the original character. On the other hand, the new drama 'From Today Onwards', which attracted attention with the casting confirmation of Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook, and Hong Ji Yoon, will start filming soon after completing the script reading.

