Jang Dong Gun and Tang Wei to receive Excellence Honors at 2025 Asian Film Awards for outstanding contribution to cinema

The Asian Film Awards will honor Korean superstar Jang Dong Gun and Chinese icon Tang Wei with the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award. The prestigious ceremony is set for March 16, 2025, at Hong Kong’s Xiqu Centre in West Kowloon.

Upon receiving the news of his award, Jang Dong-gun expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is a tremendous honor to receive this award, and I sincerely thank the Asian Film Awards for this recognition. Having my three-decade acting career acknowledged is deeply meaningful and inspires me to keep going.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “I can’t talk about my growth without mentioning Hong Kong films. The first movie I ever watched in a theater was Jackie Chan’s Drunken Master.” He recalled how the golden age of Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s had a significant influence on his career.

Jang Dong Gun made his debut in 1992 with Son and Daughter and gained recognition for his performance in The Last Match. He has been a prominent figure in the film and television industry for over 30 years.

He has starred in some of Korea’s most acclaimed projects, such as Friends, Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War, No Tears for the Dead, A Normal Family, The Promise, and Dangerous Liaisons.

He has earned widespread recognition for his exceptional acting skills and his ability to choose scripts that captivate audiences. As one of the most well-known and respected stars in the South Korean entertainment industry, his contributions to cinema have left a lasting impact.

On the other hand, Tang Wei, after learning that she would be honored at the Asian Film Awards, shared her gratitude and excitement about returning to Hong Kong for the occasion. The Lust, Caution actress said, “I am truly grateful to the Asian Film Awards for recognizing my work. Hong Kong has always been special to me, and I’m thrilled to return for this honor.”

Tang Wei is widely known for her versatility. She has received critical acclaim for her performances in Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution, Finding Mr. Right, Ann Hui’s The Golden Era, and her recent role in Decision to Leave, Wonderland, which further solidified her reputation as one of the finest actresses in Asian cinema.