Jang Dong Yoon and Kim Seung Yoon to tie the knot on October 10; Share intimate prewedding photos

South Korean actors Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Seung-yoon are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives as they will get married on October 10, 2026. The couple, who share a five-year age gap, will exchange vows in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their families and close relatives. Having first connected through a drama project, the two are now ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Couple shares romantic pre-wedding photos

Ahead of their big day, Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Seung-yoon treated fans to beautiful photos on social media. Kim Seung-yoon expressed her love for her soon-to-be husband with the caption, “My Love My Life My Home” (my love, my life, my home). Meanwhile, Jang Dong-yoon shared his own heartfelt message, writing, “My Love My Muse My Home” (my love, my muse, my home).

Check out their shared post below:

Jang Dong-yoon announces wedding with Kim Seung-yoon

On September 25, Jang Dong-yoon personally announced his upcoming wedding through social media, sharing the happy news with his fans. The actor wrote, “This October, I’m getting married to someone I’ve been with for a long time. As we spent a lot of time together, we came to know the many different sides of each other, and that helped us understand and cherish one another even more. Now we’ve decided to be there for each other, side by side, and live together happily and have fun.”

The couple first crossed paths while working on the 2019 KBS2 drama The Tale of Nokdu. They later collaborated on the short films Please Be My Ear and Nuruk, both directed by Jang Dong-yoon.

Adding to the family celebrations, Kim Seung-yoon’s younger sister, actress Cha Kyung-eun, is set to marry actor Lee Yoo-jin on November 14.