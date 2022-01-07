Jang Dong Yoon and Nana to star in upcoming fantasy romance drama ‘My Man Is Cupid’

On January 7, it was announced that actors Jang Dong Yoon and Nana have been confirmed as leads for the upcoming fantasy drama. Set to premiere in the later half of 2022, ‘My Man Is Cupid’ (literal translation) is the intriguing story of a cupid and a human.

Jang Dong Yoon will play the role of Chun Sang Hyuk who is a fairy stuck on Earth after burning his own wings 500 years ago. He has tried to retrieve his wings by taking over other forms and is now on his 28th metamorphosis. He has a chilly demeanour, having not forgotten his first love. But his emotions are challenged when he accidentally shoots himself with his own arrow.

Nana will star as Oh Baek Ryun who is a glamorous veterinary surgeon. Her beauty has earned her a nickname and has many men vowing for her attention. But all these people end up in life threatening situations which has deterred her from allowing anyone to get near or court her.

The production team has said, “My Man is Cupid' is a fantasy romance that will act as an oasis for viewers. Please give a lot of attention to 'My Man is Cupid' that will make your hearts flutter amidst a boring life in 2022.”

Helmed by the director of ‘Lovers of the Red Sky’ and ‘Switch’, the interesting storylines have us waiting for the release.

