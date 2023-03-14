Jang Dong Yoon and Park Yoo Na are a long distance couple in first poster for Long D; Premiering in THIS month

The distributor NEW announced on March 14th that the movie 'Long D' starring actors Jang Dong Yoon and Park Yoo Na will be released in May.

'Long D' released a special poster on the occasion of White Day. The film depicts the love story of a couple of the same age who started a long-distance relationship ahead of their 30s. It's long, but it deals with the new dating method of today's generation, which is connected 24 hours a day, in the form of a screen life.

Two young actors Jang Dong Yoon and Park Yoo Na play a couple in their 5th year. Even during a long-distance relationship, it is expected to lead to empathy by showing the love of today's generation connected by LAN cable. It is a Screenlife-style romance in which clues hidden here and there, such as piled up missed calls and mesmerized photos of Doha, are set up on screens of digital devices such as smartphones and PC screens. It was co-produced by Baseleves, who made known the screen life technique through the movie 'Search'. Director Timur Bekmambetov, CEO of Baselevs, said, "I am delighted to be participating in the production of Korean films with 12 Journey at a time when interest in K-content is growing worldwide." I will accept the screen life format the most because I have a high level of acceptance.

He is currently acting in the KBS drama Oasis which is a story about one's own dreams, friendships, and first love, which is only once in life, against the backdrop of a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s. It depicts the story of three young people who threw themselves fiercely to protect it. Jang Dong Yoon, who appeared in the KBS dramas 'School 2017', 'Dance Po Girls' and 'The Tale of Nokdu', naturally melted into Lee Doo Hak, a naive rural youth. Seol In Ah, who also played an active role in the KBS dramas 'School 2017', 'Tomorrow is Sunny' and 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life', also left a deep impression once again by playing the role of Oh Jung Shin.

