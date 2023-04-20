Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung, Yoon Jong Seok, Kim Bo Ra to star in upcoming rom-com Flower Bloom in the Sand

‘Flower Bloom in the Sand’ is a charming and lively upcoming romantic comedy that will follow the reunion of two old friends - Kim Baek Doo, a former wrestling prodigy, and Oh Doo Shik, a former alley leader.

Flower Bloom in the Sand: Synopsis

‘Flower Bloom in the Sand’ shall explore the joys and challenges of growing up through the experiences of Kim Baek Du (played by Jang Dong Yoon), a former wrestling prodigy and Oh Yoo Kyung (played by Lee Joo Myung), a street-smart alley leader. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the wrestling city of Geosan, the show follows two old friends as they reunite and navigate the complexities of adulthood.

With its relatable characters, charming storyline, and delightful humour, ‘Flower Bloom in the Sand’ promises to be an exciting and enjoyable drama that will keep viewers laughing and entertained. As Kim Baek Du and Oh Yoo Kyung strive to find their place in the world and bloom on the sand, the show offers a heartwarming and inspiring portrayal of the journey towards self-discovery and personal growth.

Flower Bloom in the Sand: Cast

Jang Dong Yoon

Jang Dong Yoon is a South Korean actor known for his roles in hit K-dramas like 'School 2017,' 'Mr. Sunshine,' and 'The Tale of Nokdu.' Jang Dong Yoon made his official acting debut with a supporting role in 2016’s superhit period drama ‘Love in the Moonlight’ starring Park Bo Gum. He gained significant popularity following the release of ‘School 2017’ where he played the role of Song Dae Hwi, a student who struggles with the pressures of academic success and the unfair treatment of students in the school system. He portrayed the character's struggles and conflicts with depth and nuance, earning praise for his performance.

Lee Joo Myung

Managed by YG Entertainment, Lee Joo Myung is a South Korean actress and model. She made her debut as a model in 2016, appearing in the music video for 'Don't Leave' by Yang Da Il. She then went on to feature in several pictorials and music videos before making her acting debut in the 2019 KBS2 television series 'My Fellow Citizens'. Some of her most popular works include ’Twenty-five Twenty-one’ and ‘Hospital Playlist’.

