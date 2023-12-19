Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Joo Myung’s Like Flowers in Sand: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Like Flowers in Sand is an eagerly anticipated South Korean TV series scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023. This romantic comedy and coming-of-age drama features Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around a wrestler and a significant turning point in his life following a reunion with an old friend.

Like Flowers in Sand release date, time and where to watch

Like Flowers in Sand is set to make its debut on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 9:00 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST on ENA. The series will also be available for viewers on Netflix and Viki, with new episodes airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The global premiere on Netflix will take over the time slot previously held by Moon in the Day. The series comprises a total of sixteen episodes, following a format of releasing two episodes per week.

Like Flowers in Sand Plot

Directed by Kim Jin Woo, Like Flowers in Sand aspires to deliver a visually compelling and emotionally resonant viewing experience. The protagonist, Kim Baek Doo (Jang Dong Yoon), contemplates retiring from ssireum, a traditional Korean wrestling style, due to a crisis. Despite being the youngest son of a prestigious ssireum family and considered a prodigious talent in the sport, his life takes a dramatic turn when he reunites with his childhood friend Oh Yoo Kyung (Lee Joo Myung). Yoo Kyung assumes the role of the management team leader for Baek Doo's ssireum team.

Faced with the imminent disbandment of the team, the narrative delves into their collective efforts, aided by individuals such as Min Hyun Wook (Yoon Jong Seok), Joo Mi Ran (Kim Bora), coach Kwak Jin Soo (Lee Jae Joon), and Baek Doo's best friend Jo Seok Hee (Lee Joo Seung). Together, they collaborate to save the team and navigate the challenges that unfold.

Trailer of Like Flowers in Sand

The newly unveiled trailer offers a sneak peek into the emotional depth of the storyline of Kim Baek Doo, promising an engaging fusion of sports drama and romance. Under the direction of Kim Jin Woo, audiences can expect a top-notch production that effectively captures the essence of the characters and the storyline.

Director Kim Jin Woo, renowned for his work in dramas such as A Model Family, Queen of Mystery, Suits, and Love Alarm Season 2, has joined forces with writer Won Yoo Jung for the creation of this drama. Notably, Like Flowers in Sand marks a significant milestone as the first romantic comedy-drama centered around the theme of ssireum.

This series emerges as an exciting addition to Netflix's diverse lineup of K-dramas, skillfully blending elements of sports, romance, and personal development. Anchored by a talented ensemble cast, spearheaded by Jang Dong Yoon and Lee Joo Myung, Like Flowers in Sand is positioned to resonate with global audiences and capture their hearts through its coming-of-age story.

Cast and their respective characters

Jang Dong Yoon is set to portray Kim Baek Doo, a Taebaek-class (flyweight) player of the Geosan County Office Ssireum Team, a team on the brink of disbandment. Born into a renowned ssireum family as the youngest son, he was recognized as a prodigy with exceptional skills destined for ssireum stardom. As he grapples with the looming crisis of retirement, his encounter with Oh Yoo Kyung becomes a pivotal moment in his ssireum career.

Lee Joo Myung will assume the role of Oh Yoo Kyung, a sports enthusiast whose natural athleticism and competitive spirit have captured the attention of coaches from various sports clubs. Yoo Kyung descends upon the city of Geosan as the management team leader of the Geosan County Office’s Ssireum Team, setting the stage for her meeting with Kim Baek Doo.

Yoon Jong Seok is set to depict Min Hyun Wook, a well-to-do young man hailing from a wealthy family who arrives in Geosan around the same time as Oh Yoo Kyung. Despite his affluent background, Min Hyun Wook quickly adapts to life in Geosan and seamlessly integrates with the local community, particularly bonding with merchants in Geosan Market.

Kim Bora will bring Joo Mi Ran to life, the mysterious owner of a peculiar cafe that appears out of nowhere one day in Geosan, adding an element of intrigue to the storyline.

Lee Jae Joon will assume the role of Kwak Jin Soo, a former ssireum player and Kim Baek Doo's enduring rival. While Kwak Jin Soo spent his childhood in the shadow of the ssireum prodigy Kim Baek Doo, he manages to completely reverse the dynamic, becoming an ace in the Hanra-class (middleweight) category.

Lastly, Lee Joo Seung will play the part of Cho Seok Hee, Kim Baek Doo’s best friend and a police officer stationed at the Geosan Police Station. Handling everyday tasks in the calm city of Geosan, he holds a special fondness for his village. His life takes an interesting turn when Oh Yoo Kyung arrives in the city, coinciding with a mysterious incident.

