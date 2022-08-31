Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo confirmed as leads for KBS’ new drama ‘Oasis’

'Oasis' is a melodrama depicting the story of three young adults who fiercely throw themselves away to protect their dreams, friendships, and their once-in-a-lifetime first love, set in a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s. KBS cast Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo.

Lee Doo Hak, played by Jang Dong Yoon, a 'popular' actor who combines acting skills and stardom, is poor but has a clearer mind and clearer soul than anyone else. He is a person who embraces a pure love story when he falls in love at first sight after seeing Oh Jeong Jin, a transfer student from Seoul. It expresses the image of a hot-blooded youth who confronts the turbulent life he faces after getting caught up in an unexpected incident.

Jang Dong Yoon broadens his acting spectrum through various genres such as 'School 2017', 'Battle of Nokdu', and 'Search', and is active in dramas and movies. His recent film 'Project Wolf Hunting' received official invitations from leading international film festivals, including the 47th Toronto International Film Festival and the 55th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.

Seol In Ah plays Oh Jeong Jin, who has the strength to fight her injustices and rush towards her dreams with a candid and dignified personality. After transferring to Seoul and as the only daughter, she builds unforgettable memories of her school days by forming her deep friendship and fresh love with Lee Doo Hak and Choi Cheol Woong.

It is expected that Seol In Ah, who has emerged as a 'global trend' with the love of global fans by perfectly acting out the bold yet lovely character in 'Business Proposal', will show what kind of charm she will show through the 'Oh Jeong Jin' character of 'Oasis'. In addition, Jang Dong-yoon and Seol In Ah will be reunited in a KBS drama after about 5 years after 'School 2017', raising expectations for their chemistry.

Choo Young Woo, a newcomer who has emerged as a trend amongst the new generation, takes on the role of Choi Chul Woong, a friend of Lee Doo Gwa who grew up together since childhood and a rival of fate. He is an elite who doesn't miss the first place in the whole school, and he can't live without losing. He has everything, but he does not win the heart of a single girl.

ALSO READ: BTOB’s Changsub releases first set of concept photos and more for upcoming solo single

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.