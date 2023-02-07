Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo are an inseparable trio in the teaser poster for Oasis

KBS 2TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Oasis' is the story of three young people who sacrificed themselves to protect their dreams, friendship, and first love against the backdrop of a turbulent Korea from the 1980s to the 1990s.

Among the other two, Shin Eun stands shoulder to shoulder with Doo Hak and arms crossed with Cheol Woong, smiling brightly.In the first teaser video released earlier, Doo Hak fell in love with Jung Shin at first sight, drawing attention. 'Oasis' production team said, "It captures the beautifully shining moments of youth of three people who met in school uniforms and shared friendship and first love. Please look forward to their chemistry."

Along with this, the teaser poster released contains the youthful chemistry of Lee Doo Hak ( Jang Dong Yoon ), Oh Jung Shin (Seol In Ah), and Choi Cheol Woong (Choo Young Woo). Doo Hak's school uniform is buttoned up to his neck and he is smiling slightly, showing his shy but upright and dependable personality. Unlike this, Cheol Woong shows his freedom and joy in the way he unbuttons his school uniform, smiles broadly, and lifts his bag over his shoulder.

Script Reading:

Actors Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo showed off the oasis-like youth chemistry that will fill the thirst of the living room in 2023. The scene of the script reading was revealed. Synergy was predicted ahead of the broadcast next month. At the script reading site, director Han Hee and writer Jeong Hyung Soo, who were in charge of directing, Jang Dong Yoon (Lee Doo Hak), Seol In Ah (Oh Jung Shin), Choo Young Woo (Choi Cheol Woong), Seung Hee (Ham Yang Ja), Jeon No Min (Hwang Chung Sung), Kang Kyung Hun (Kang Yeo Jin), Jin Yi Han (Oh Man Ok), Kang Ji Eun (Cha Geum Ok), etc., gathered together.

Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo showed the image of 'youth' itself and created a hearty smile. The youthful freshness and innocence of teenagers, and the energy of the three musketeers, who were united with their unpredictable passion, filled the scene. The excitement and excitement of the moment when the three gradually fell for each other was conveyed intact.

